What you need to know about the BVVK ahead of the Uganda elections

Kampala, Uganda | NANTEZA SARAH KYOBE | In just 34 days, Uganda will hold a general election. As the country approaches the polls scheduled for January 15, 2026, focus will turn to the Biometric Voter Verification Kit that will be used to confirm voters’ identities.

The Biometric Voter Verification Kit (BVVK) is a portable, electronic device used to verify a voter’s identity by comparing their physical features (biometrics), such as fingerprints and facial features, against a pre-existing voter database.

The BVVK will be assigned to the polling station before opening to scan the voters’ register’s Quick Response (QR) code. The station details will then appear on the device.

The BVVK is to be used by the operator and the presiding officer to scan voters’ National IDs or Voter Location Slips (VLS) and verify their fingerprints for the voter to use the machine at the polling station. If fingerprints are unavailable or of poor quality, facial verification will be used.

Biometric verification is mandatory; therefore, no voter will be allowed to cast their vote without having their fingerprints or facial recognition verified.

It should be noted that the machine can only scan original National IDs and Voter Location Slips. In the absence of BVVK, the voter register at each polling station will be referenced, and the QR code on the voter’s register will be used.

At this point, the BVVK operator will select the type of ballot displayed on the kit’s screen, such as “Scan Presidential Ballot.” Subsequently, they will scan the QR code from one ballot paper taken from the corresponding ballot paper booklet, which will be carefully removed and handed to the voter. They will then proceed with the other categories, following the same procedure. This process will be repeated for all election rounds.

Since each ballot paper is scanned immediately before being distributed to a voter, there is no link between the voter and the ballot they submit. This is because the data of verified voters and scanned ballot papers are stored in separate databases on the machine, thus protecting the secrecy of the vote as mandated by law. Consequently, voters need not worry that their choices at the polling station will be disclosed to anyone.

Voting will begin at polling stations once at least ten (10) voters are present to observe the opening of the polls. Each of the ten witnesses is required to have their National IDs scanned and their fingerprints or facial images captured, similar to the procedure used for officials. Each voter will be verified individually until all ten (10) witness positions are filled.

Ugandans are advised that all three ballot papers will be distributed at the table of the presiding officer (Table 1). This is because the BVVK will be utilized at this table to confirm voter identities. However, aside from the presidential or chairperson’s ballot (depending on the situation), which will be given directly to the voter, the remaining two ballots will be provided in a pouch to prevent voters from mistakenly placing them in the incorrect transparent ballot boxes.

If a voter accidentally damages their ballot, the legislation, as outlined in Section 54 of the PEA (as amended), permits the issuance of a new ballot paper. Nonetheless, alongside the previous procedure, the voter’s identification, VLS, or their QR code from the register will undergo re-scanning, and biometric data will be collected. Subsequently, the spoiled ballot paper will be scanned to ensure its cancellation within the system (kit) before scanning a new one as a replacement.

Once all voters present in the queue by 4 pm have submitted their ballots, the officials will proceed to close the polls. The presiding officer and/or the BVVK operator will select the CLOSE POLLS option and follow the prompts as outlined in section 2.2 to finalize the polling process on the kit.

Come January 15, 2026, exercise your constitutional right by casting your vote for the candidate you believe will best represent your interests.

It is every Ugandan’s constitutional right to vote for their preferred candidate, as stated in the constitution, which declares that “Every citizen of Uganda of eighteen years of age or above has a right to vote.”

*******

Nanteza Sarah Kyobe works with Uganda Media Centre