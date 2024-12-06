What next for former LOP Mathias Mpuuga?

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga is poised to announce his next political step as the 2026 general elections approach, following a fallout with Kavule based National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

Mpuuga, who represents Nyendo-Mukungwe in Parliament, clashed with NUP, over leadership differences and a controversial sh500 million service award from the Parliamentary Commission.

The fallout deepened after Kyagulanyi suspended Mpuuga as NUP Deputy President for Buganda Region and directed him to step down as a Parliamentary Commissioner, a move Mpuuga resisted.

Since his suspension, Mpuuga has kept supporters guessing about his next move.

However, inside reports suggest that he will align with a breakaway faction from the Democratic Party (DP), which has urged him to form a new political party and consider a presidential bid.

The DP bloc includes notable leaders like Michael Mabikke, Lubega Mukaaku, Abed Bwanika (Kimanya-Kabonera MP), Michael Kakembo (Entebbe Municipality MP), and Juliet Kakande (Masaka City MP) among others.

Operating under the slogan “My Leader,” the group has been mobilizing support across Greater Masaka, Wakiso, Mukono, Kampala, and Luwero.

The group has invited supporters on Friday at Malibu Gardens in Namirembe, Kampala, where Mpuuga is expected to outline his political vision.

Sources within the group reveal plans to launch a pressure group that could evolve into a political party, aiming to field parliamentary candidates in 2026.

While Mpuuga remains undecided about running for president, his supporters see him as a unifying figure for those disillusioned with NUP leadership.

Abed Bwanika, one of the event organizers, highlighted the growing internal divisions within NUP.

“The party is held captive by cliques unwilling to entertain dissenting views. We have consulted widely, and it’s clear that an alternative platform is necessary to pursue the transition agenda,” Bwanika said.

Mpuuga, reflecting on the challenges he faced, emphasized his commitment to good governance despite enduring ridicule and betrayal.

“Leadership demands resilience, especially when dealing with individuals driven by self-interest and unprepared for leadership,” he said,

Mpuuga added that he has moved on from NUP leadership and is ready to chart a new path with other change seeking forces after a dialogue.

Recently Mpuuga also announced that he was set to table electoral reforms in Parliament but his motion is yet to be given space on order paper .

NUP leadership is yet to respond to Mpuuga’s latest moves .

But one of the NUP leaders who asked not to be named said Mpuuga is a spent force.

“He is allying with political failures thinking he can turn around his fortunes. But Ugandans already know him for who he is. He betrayed us and then when he accepted to take a bribe. Surely, nothing that he can do that can bring him back alive politically” a leader said

It’s remains to be seen whether Mpuuga announcement today will change political landscape in the Country.

