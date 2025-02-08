What ignites protests across U.S. against Trump’s recent moves?

WASHINGTON, the United States | Xinhua | The United States witnessed of late a wave of protests in multiple states against President Donald Trump’s recent policies and executive actions. Protesters rallied by such social media hashtags as #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day.

HOW COME THE PROTESTS?

Demonstrators took to the streets on Wednesday in response to various Trump administration policies, including stricter immigration measures, the rollback of transgender rights and a proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza.

Protesters carried signs saying “No human is illegal,” as the administration took unprecedented action to remove as many undocumented migrants from the United States as possible, reported ABC news.

Demonstrators also protested actions targeting LGBTQ+ people. Last week, Trump signed an order seeking to restrict gender-affirming care for people under the age of 19.

Furthermore, a controversial proposal concerning the relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip has sparked wide condemnation. “The idea of Americans going in on the ground in Gaza is a nonstarter for every senator,” said Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator for South Carolina.

Many also expressed alarm over Project 2025, a policy framework that outlines a hard-right agenda and, according to BBC reporter Mike Wendling, “would expand presidential power and impose an ultra-conservative social vision.”

Concerns over foreign aid cuts were another key issue. In Washington, D.C., protesters, including Democratic lawmakers and nonprofit workers, rallied against the administration’s decision to furlough nearly all employees at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), said an NPR report.

The USAID oversees U.S. global humanitarian aid and development programs. Signs held by demonstrators read “USAID saves lives,” said the report.

Protesters expressed their anger not just at Trump but also at billionaire Elon Musk, in a reflection of the strong opposition to the appointment of Musk as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Concerns have been raised about Musk’s access to sensitive Treasury data, with fears that it could lead to potential security issues.

HOW BIG ARE THE PROTESTS?

Demonstrations unfolded in major cities and state capitols across the country.

In Lansing, Michigan, hundreds braved freezing temperatures to voice their dissent. “If we don’t stop it and get Congress to do something, it’s an attack on democracy,” a protester from the Ann Arbor area was quoted as saying by local media.

Thousands protested in St. Paul, Minnesota. In Alabama, several hundred gathered outside the Statehouse to protest actions targeting LGBTQ+ people, said an AP report.

At Iowa’s Capitol, anti-Trump protesters clashed with attendees of a conservative parental rights event, shouting over the speakers in the rotunda for about 15 minutes before law enforcement intervened. Four demonstrators were removed in handcuffs.

Protesters marched through downtown Austin, Texas. In Atlanta, Georgia, demonstrators gathered at Centennial Olympic Park before marching to the state Capitol. In Sacramento, they rallied outside California’s Democratic-led Legislature. In Denver, protests occurred near Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, where an unspecified number of people were detained. In Phoenix, Arizona, crowds chanted “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here,” said the report.

Trump has signed a series of executive orders in the opening weeks of his new term, rolling back his predecessor’s policies on immigration, climate and social issues. As opposition grows, protests across the United States signal mounting resistance to his administration’s agenda. ■