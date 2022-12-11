West Nile province storms FUFA DRUM finals

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | West Nile Province has stormed the FUFA DRUM finals after their one all draw with the Acholi Province, the reigning champions of the tournament. West Nile Province advanced to the finals on a 2-1 aggregate following their encounter at Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu City on Saturday evening.

Acholi Province team secured an early goal through Norman Ogik in the thirteenth minute of the first half of the game. The team had leveled the competition with a 1-1 aggregate but Fred Amaku`s seventeenth-minute goal from a free kick sent his side to a 1-2 aggregate. The Acholi Province missed the services of five starting players because their clubs declined to release them.

The game attracted thousands of fans from the West Nile and Acholi Sub regions.

The football fanatics held a procession through Gulu City streets prior to the game. West Nile Province will now face the winner of the next week’s game between Lango Province and Tooro who also drew 2-2 in the first leg of the semi-finals that was played in Fort Portal last month. Martin Okot, a resident of Gulu City, said that it is not surprising that his side, Acholi Province lost noting that the five players were key for securing a win.



URN