THIS WEEK: Zimbabwe gets new president after 37 years

THIS WEEK: Zimbabwe gets new president after 37 years

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | History was made in the South African country of Zimbabwe on Nov.24 when a new president – Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was sworn in a ceremony held in the country’s capital of Harare.

Zimbabwe had not seen a new president since 1980 when President Robert Mugabe took over from Europeans.

Mugabe was forced to resign after a standoff with the military just weeks after firing Mnangagwa who had been his vice president and longtime confidant.

Amidst cheers from supporters in packed national stadium, president Mnangagwa promised to rebuild the country that he said had a poisonous political atmosphere and troubled economy.

He also promised swift justice warning that he will not tolerate corrupt officials. But, some analysts are skeptical about his promises saying the same lieutenant served in high positions but didn’t do much.

The new president will be at the helm of the country until next year when elections are anticipated to take place.