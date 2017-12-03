Sunday , December 3 2017
Airtel
Home / In The Magazine / THIS WEEK: Zimbabwe gets new president after 37 years

THIS WEEK: Zimbabwe gets new president after 37 years

The Independent December 3, 2017 In The Magazine, NEWS ANALYSIS Leave a comment 76 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) is sworn in as the new Zimbabwe’s president in Harare, on November 24, 2017 during the Inauguration ceremony.
Zimbabwe’s ousted vice president was set to be sworn in as president on November 24, 2017, marking the final chapter of a political drama that toppled his predecessor after a military takeover. / AFP PHOTO / Marco Longari

THIS WEEK: Zimbabwe gets new president after 37 years

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | History was made in the South African country of Zimbabwe on Nov.24 when a new president – Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was sworn in a ceremony held in the country’s capital of Harare.

Zimbabwe had not seen a new president since 1980 when President Robert Mugabe took over from Europeans.

Mugabe was forced to resign after a standoff with the military just weeks after firing Mnangagwa who had been his vice president and longtime confidant.

Amidst cheers from supporters in packed national stadium, president Mnangagwa promised to rebuild the country that he said had a poisonous political atmosphere and troubled economy.

He also promised swift justice warning that he will not tolerate corrupt officials. But, some analysts are skeptical about his promises saying the same lieutenant served in high positions but didn’t do much.

The new president will be at the helm of the country until next year when elections are anticipated to take place.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved