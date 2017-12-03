THIS WEEK: Uganda gets $478million health grant

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Global Fund and government of Uganda have signed a new grant of $478million to fund HIV/AIDs, malaria and tuberculosis activities.

Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng, Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda and US ambassador Deborah Malac witnessed the signing of the agreements for the money expected to be used between 2018 and 2020.

Uganda initially received the money in 2006 and since then the country has received up to a billion dollars to fund different activities including procuring medicines and supplies in addition to engaging in prevention initiatives such as public health campaigns. However, earlier the country faced brief suspension of funds when officials in the Ministry of Health were accused of diverting the resources. Also, last year the country was again warned and threats to withdraw the money issued as an audit by the fund showed the country wasn’t absorbing the money as per the agreements. Now the current batch of funding of about $420million signed last year is due to expire this December.