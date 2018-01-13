THIS WEEK: Suspended MPs to petition constitutional court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Erias Lukwago, the lawyer of the six suspended members of parliament – Gerald Karuhanga of Ntungamo municipality, Ibrahim Semujju Nganda of Kiira municipality, Jonathan Odur of Erute County, Mubarak Munyagwa of Kawempe South, Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye west and Anthony Akol of Kilak county has revealed that they are in the process of concluding paper work to petition the constitutional court over a case in which the legislators have sued Speaker Rebecca Kadaga for suspending them when the house was discussing the age limit bill over misconduct

On Dec. 03, high court referred the case to the constitutional court. “This is a matter of constitutional interpretation and the High court has no powers to handle it,” Justice Margaret Oguli-Oumo ruled.

The MPs who were suspended for seven sittings accuse the speaker of acting in disregard of the provisions of the law when he suspended them after adjourning the house in addition to not giving them a fair hearing before making such a decision.

While the MPs expected the high court to handle their case, they were only treated to drama outside the premises as a group of people carrying placards asked that the petition be dismissed.

However, although the group alleged to be the speaker’s apologists, parliament disowned any knowledge them.