THIS WEEK: Shoprite to anchor Arena Mall in Nsambya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Arena Mall, a 14,000-square meter shopping centre development located in Nsambya, will be anchored by Shoprite, Africa’s biggest supermarket chain.

Shoprite’s expansion in Uganda ties in with the news of two more stores to be opened in Entebbe and Kololo.

With over 87,000 households and 334,000 people residing within a 3-km radius from the Arena Mall site, Shoprite and the Arena Mall as a whole are expected to be a welcome addition to Nsambya and its surrounding areas.

The mall’s catchment area is underserved by formal retail and leisure facilities, despite its concentration of middle income households. Shoprite operates a total of 2,690 outlets in 15 countries across Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands.

In a statement by Pieter Engelbrecht, Shoprite Group’s CEO said Shoprite has made progress on all strategic priorities, which include: strengthening private label products, franchise offerings, and footprint expansion.