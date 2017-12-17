THIS WEEK: Popular DP supporter Mboowa charged over Facebook posts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Democratic Party (DP) supporter who became popular in September during the launch of the ‘K’ogikwatako’ campaign against removal of presidential age limits – Moses Mboowa becomes the second person to be charged recently after Makerere University Researcher Stella Nyanzi for what they post on their social media pages.

On Dec.08, Buganda Road chief magistrate James Mawanda Eremye charged Mboowa for inciting violence using his social media when he used his Facebook to post audio and video clips rallying people to attack MPs who are in support of amending article 102(b) of the constitution to remove presidential age limit.

However, while he was granted bail of shs2million on condition that he desists from further incitement, deposits his national ID and passport with court, Mboowa was remanded to Luzira for he didn’t have the said money in cash.