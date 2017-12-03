THIS WEEK: Medical union loses case against striking doctors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ordering each party to bear its costs, high Court on Nov.24 dismissed the application filed by Uganda Medical Union against Government and Uganda Medical Association where the union had sought order for Court to halt the on-going negotiations between striking medical workers and government.

This wasn’t granted as court maintained that the order had been overtaken by events because of the fact that the negotiations had been completed.

Reading the ruling, the Deputy Registrar in charge of Civil Matters Sarah Langa said the talks they sought to halt are already concluded as per the commitment letter dated November 21, 2017 filed in court and signed by the minister of state for finance in charge of Planning David Bahati, undertaking to improve the welfare of medical workers.

The Registrar however noted that on whether the talks were illegal can only be answered in the main case fixed for January 08, 2018.

The Medical Union had in an earlier petition maintained that it’s the only lawful body that was mandated to hold negotiations with government regarding remuneration of workers referring to the Dr. Ekwaro Obuku led Medical Association as an entity that was over stepping its mandate to intrude into affairs of the union.