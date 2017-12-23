Sunday , December 24 2017
Airtel
Home / In The Magazine / Gulu chairman applauded as Score card is released

Gulu chairman applauded as Score card is released

The Independent December 23, 2017 In The Magazine Leave a comment 196 Views

THIS WEEK: Gulu chairman applauded as Score card is released

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Local Government Score Card, an assessment conducted by a policy think-tank Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE) in 35 districts across the country has named Martin Ojara Mapinduzi the Gulu district chairman the best among those assessed followed by Kabarole district’s Richard Rwabuhinga. The winners excelled in five variables – monitoring service delivery, initiation of projects, political leadership, legislative role and contact with the electorate.

Amuria’s Chairperson Erisat Okitoi, Nwoya’s Patrick Okello Oryema and Kamuli’s Thomas Franz Kategere made it to the top five whereas the worst performers were Amuru’s Michael Lakony, Kisoro’s Abel Bizimana, Mukono’s Andrew Senyonga, Arua’s Sam Wadri Nyakua and Jinja’s Titus Kisambira.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved