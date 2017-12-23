THIS WEEK: Gulu chairman applauded as Score card is released

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Local Government Score Card, an assessment conducted by a policy think-tank Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE) in 35 districts across the country has named Martin Ojara Mapinduzi the Gulu district chairman the best among those assessed followed by Kabarole district’s Richard Rwabuhinga. The winners excelled in five variables – monitoring service delivery, initiation of projects, political leadership, legislative role and contact with the electorate.

Amuria’s Chairperson Erisat Okitoi, Nwoya’s Patrick Okello Oryema and Kamuli’s Thomas Franz Kategere made it to the top five whereas the worst performers were Amuru’s Michael Lakony, Kisoro’s Abel Bizimana, Mukono’s Andrew Senyonga, Arua’s Sam Wadri Nyakua and Jinja’s Titus Kisambira.