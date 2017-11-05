THIS WEEK: Gov’t finalizes plan to demolish Kasokoso

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Once again there is tension among residents of Kasokoso slum in Nakawa Division after government announced that it has concluded designs and feasibility to redevelop the housing estate into a satellite city.

The National Housing and Construction Corporation (NHCC) revealed that it is looking for finances to demolish the slum dwellings in Kasokoso to put the satellite city.

Parity Twinomijuni, the NHCC CEO told journalists that redeveloping the area is not a problem because the organization wants to enable the land owners earn one million shillings per month as opposed to the paltry Shs200, 000 being earned currently.

Twinomujuni said NHCC has the capacity to build 20,000 low cost housing units in Kasokoso and another 10,000 in Namuwongo estate if the money is availed by mid next year.