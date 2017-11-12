THIS WEEK: Doctors continue strike as Rugunda fails to convince them

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Doctors under their umbrella body – the Uganda Medical Association met at Mulago National referral hospital on Nov.06 to brainstorm on a way forward after government ignored their demands.

The doctors had a month ago warned that they will lay down their tools if their salaries are not enhanced and working conditions improved.

This Monday, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda attended the meeting to sweet talk the medics into continuing with work as government comes up with plan to settle their grievances but he was only booed forcing him to leave with no conclusion reached.

Then, Dr. Obuku Ekwaro the association president announced that the industrial action started at midnight and will only be called when their grievances are settled. One of the issues they highlight in addition to salaries and allowances is the lack of work tools and supplies to make to enable them do their work.

With the industrial action, the association’s General Secretary announced that outpatient department will be closed as they will exclusively be attending to emergencies.