We shall not close MP Tayebwa’s assault case -Police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kampala has vowed not to close Ruhinda North MP Thomas Tayebwa’s assault file until he shows up to record a statement.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson told URN that they have been waiting for Tayebwa to record a statement in vain. The legislator is needed on allegations of ordering the brutal beating of Bonny Bukenya, a Umeme contractor who had thwarted the theft of electricity on Tayebya’s site.

Bukenya was given 10 strokes on orders of Tayebwa because he had disconnected him from a transmission line from which power was being stolen using an illegal connection. The incident happened last week on Tuesday in Busabala, Makindye Ssabagabo municipality, Wakiso district.

Onyango said police have received the alleged reconciliation statement but they could not close a file whose key suspect has not shown up to close the file. Police said they are expecting Tayebwa to show with others who participated in the beating of Bukenya.

“We have seen honourable Tayebwa reconciling with his victim. This was brought to our notice by the lawyer. We received the notice of intention to withdraw a criminal case against the honourable. We still need the honourable and others because we cannot close the file without suspects’ statements,” Onyango said.

When contacted, MP Tayebwa said he was in a meeting where he could not speak to us. However, URN has seen a notice withdrawing charges against Tayebwa signed by Bonny Bukenya. The case against Tayebwa was opened on SD/87/26/08/2020.

“I am a complainant in respect of the above mentioned matter of assault that was reported to Katwe police station. After consultations, I hereby withdraw my complaint against several individuals including Hon. Thomas Tayebwa. We have amicably resolved this matter and I would like to bring our amicable settlement to your notice,” Bukenya’s notice to Katwe police reads.

Umeme spokesperson Peter Kaujju, who had earlier indicated that the company was closely following the case since Bukenya was beaten on duty could not be reached for a comment as he did not pick or return calls.

Bukenya’s reported lawyer, Rutaro Robert Muhairwe, delivered the notice to withdraw charges to Katwe police station. “…in the spirit of brotherhood and forgiveness, our client sought to amicably resolve this matter in the interest of all parties involved. A meeting was held to mediate and reconcile all parties,” Muhairwe states.

URN