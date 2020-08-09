We don’t need Mao’s approval: DP bloc leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of leaders in the DP bloc pressure group have dismissed statements by Norbert Mao, the Democratic Party President dismissing their group as nonexistent.

According to the group, Mao has no mandate to declare as such, an organization that he doesn’t own or never personally found.

This comes a few days after Mao told journalists at the weekly DP media briefing that the DP-Block is dead and therefore can’t enter into any alliance with any political entity.

He warned whoever will deal with anybody claiming to be speaking on behalf of the DP bloc, saying they risk to be conned.

Now, Mathias Mpuuga, the Masaka Municipality Member of parliament and one of the DP bloc leaders says Mao has no right whatsoever as DP party leader to declare any other alliance like DP bloc dead or nonexistent.

He said that they are yet to establish the reason Mao turned against DP bloc which was meant to lead DP talks with other opposition entities to bring about unity in the fight against the current regime.

Mpuuga said that even if Mao declared his exit from the bloc, the remaining members don’t need his approval to continue with the objectives of the bloc.

In an exclusive interview with URN, Mpuuga highlighted the genesis of the DP bloc saying it brings together former young Democrats who are disgruntled with the manner in which the DP was being led.

Kenneth Paul Kakande, the DP bloc spokesperson says Mao’s attempt to declare the bloc dead makes no sense because its founders and the values upon which it was founded are a still alive.

He accuses Mao of resorting to confrontation while responding to conflicts and disagreements, which explains why DP bloc members decided to move on.

