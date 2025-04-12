Watu Shule launches in Fort Portal

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bold move to combat Uganda’s soaring road traffic accidents, Watu Uganda has launched “Watu Shule,” a specialized motorcycle riding school in Fort Portal City today (April 11).

The initiative is designed to deliver high-quality, structured training to boda boda riders—who remain central to Uganda’s transport economy yet disproportionately account for road accident fatalities.

The launch comes at a time when Uganda faces a road safety emergency.

In 2023 alone, over 23,600 traffic crashes were recorded, resulting in more than 4,000 deaths. Motorcycles were involved in 36% of these accidents, with riders and passengers comprising nearly half the victims. Careless overtaking and speeding, responsible for 52% of the crashes, underscore the urgency for professional training and awareness.

Watu Shule aims to bridge the skills and safety gap in Uganda’s motorcycle sector through a rigorous curriculum that blends classroom theory with practical, hands-on instruction. The training encompasses motorcycle operation, traffic laws, and safe riding techniques, preparing riders not only to operate responsibly but to secure necessary permits and thrive in a heavily regulated sector.

Since opening its Fort Portal branch in December 2024, Watu Shule has already enrolled over 250 new riders, part of the more than 3,000 clients who have engaged with the school since its national rollout. The Fort Portal campus is expected to serve surrounding districts such as Kagadi, Hoima, and Masaka, helping to decentralize access to professional training.

“Fort Portal is a strategic choice for expanding our mission to improve road safety and empower riders with sustainable livelihoods,” said Christian Kamukama, head of commercial at Watu Uganda, during the launch. “Watu Shule is more than a riding school—it’s a catalyst for economic growth and community safety.”

To amplify its impact, Watu Uganda has partnered with the Ministry of Works and Transport, supporting trainees through the licensing process and ensuring graduates meet all legal and regulatory requirements. This step is crucial in a sector where high training costs have historically kept many riders unlicensed, contributing to unsafe practices.

Law enforcement also sees promise in the initiative. “This school will strengthen road safety in the entire region,” said ASP Atwijuke Bannet, Fort Portal’s Road Traffic Commander. “As the police, we’re committed to collaborating with Watu Shule to enhance safety on our roads.”

Watu Shule’s entry into Fort Portal is part of a broader national campaign to professionalize the boda boda industry, which supports over 2 million riders across Uganda. In addition to providing affordable transportation, the sector links rural populations to essential services like healthcare and education.

However, lack of training and oversight has turned many motorcycles into vectors of danger on Uganda’s roads.

By offering free, structured training and direct licensing support, Watu Shule addresses the twin barriers of affordability and accessibility. This not only enhances the safety of riders and passengers but also builds public trust in a sector that has long been associated with lawlessness and risk.

As Uganda contends with a 10% rise in traffic fatalities over the past decade, Watu Shule represents a timely and transformative solution—one that prioritizes lives, livelihoods, and legal compliance. If scaled successfully, it could redefine the future of road safety in Uganda.