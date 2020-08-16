Wakiso district dismisses 30 workers over absenteeism, alcoholism

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Wakiso district Rewards and Sanctions Committee has scrapped more than 30 names from the government payroll of workers who were found guilty of absenteeism from duty, alcoholism, and other offences.

The committee headed by the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Jude Mark Bukenya is mandated to scrutinize the performance of civil servants in the district and recommend action to the District Service Commission. It convenes once every three months.

Bukenya says that the persons who have been dismissed include primary school teachers and health workers who consistently absented themselves from duty between 2017 and 2019 and remained taut even after they were given a chance to improve. A few others were sanctioned for reporting to duty while drunk.

He adds that many of these never reported to their duty stations yet they continued drawing salaries. He adds that several other non-performing staffs were cautioned through warning letters.

The district education officer Fredrick Kiyingi Kinobe, a member of the committee asked leaders at the lower level to support actions taken by the Rewards and Sanctions Committee as a means for improving service delivery in their areas. However, Kiyingi says that the committee will not scrutinize teachers’ performance for the year 2020 because of the closure of schools.

The investigation came after complaints raised by some district councilors about teachers who abandoned their jobs but continued drawing government salaries.

URN