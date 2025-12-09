Waigo and Kagombe win UCAA Seniors Open

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | John Paul Waigo and Edrae Kagombe have won the Uganda Civil Aviation Seniors Open held Sunday at Uganda Golf Club.

Waigo beat a field of senior golfers from all over the country by returning the best score of 136 nett, while Mbarara Sports Club’s Edrae Kagombe was Ladies Overall winner with a score of 129 nett. John Muchiri and Dr Katy Kabenge claimed the gross titles with scores of 162 and 175 gross.

The Seniors Open is an annual event organised by the Uganda Seniors Golf Association led by current chairman David Balaka.

The golf event was part of activities of Aviation Week by main sponsor Uganda Civil Aviation Authority. Several activities are marked in the week, including golf, chess and an annual dinner organised by UCAA.

Kaka Matama claimed the Gold category for 75 years and above with a score of 141 nett while former USGA chairman Ambrose Akandonda, was runner-up with 144 nett.

Mbarara Sports Club’s William Bizibu carded 138 nett and was the winner in the Silver category while South African Eric Du Plesis was the winner in the Bronze category with 137 nett.

The Ladies Gold category was won by Regina Ddamulira with 143 nett.

Caroline Karungi, was the silver category winner with 140 nett.

UCAA’s Joseph Adrapi was the winner in the Subsidiary with 142 nett in Group A, while Bashir Badu Ansasira with 144 nett was Group B winner, with Spencer Sabiiti claiming Group C with 131 nett.

Joyce Kisembo and Aidah Khamis won Ladies Group A and B, respectively, with 139 and 142 nett each.

The Uganda Seniors Golf Association has annual tournaments for its senior members regionally, and they conclude the year with the biggest event on their calendar, the Seniors Open. The two-day tournament attracted legendary golfer 100 year old Emmanuel Basaliza from Tooro Club.