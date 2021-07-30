VP Alupo defends appointing women in leadership positions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vice President Jessica Alupo has said if the country is to attain equity in development, it’s important to have women in leadership positions.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday at the Office of the President ahead of today’s celebration of Pan African Women’s day, Alupo said no country can develop when half of its population has been left behind when it comes to decision making.

President Museveni in June surprised many when he appointed Alupo, a former minister of Education as the country’s vice president. Alupo had been dropped as a minister in the 2016-2021 term of President Museveni after she lost her Katakwi woman Member of Parliament seat. Alupo wasn’t the only surprise in the cabinet.

Museveni also appointed Robinah Nabbanja, a former junior minister of health as the Prime Minister replacing Dr Ruhakana Rugunda. Other than Nabbanja and Alupo, there is also a good presence of women who make 48 percent of the 81 strong cabinet.

Speaking at the same press conference, Betty Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development applauded the appointment of Alupo as the vice president.

Amongi however said that when they call for gender parity, they are not calling for the replacement of men by women but rather for both genders to be given their due shares. She thanked President Museveni for championing women’s causes arguing that empowering women contributes to a stable country.

Today’s celebration which is normally held on July 31 will be the 59th anniversary of the African Women’s Day marked in commemoration of the first conference that was held in Dar es Salaam Tanzania in 1962. It was formed to promote gender equality, women’s human rights and empowerment.

This year’s celebrations are going to be held under the theme, Financial Inclusion of women, challenges and opportunities.

*****

URN