Voters chase Minister Kibanzanga from tallying centre

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Angry voters have resisted attempts by Christopher Kibanzanga, the Bughedera County Member of Parliament and Veterans Affairs State Minister to access the vote tallying centre at Bundibugyo District headquarters.

It all started when Kibazanga, who is facing stiff competition from Moses Acrobat Kiiza for the NRM party ticket for Bughedera county stormed the tally centre around 9 AM this morning led by his official escort vehicle.

This didn’t go down well with Kiiza’s supporters who rose up in protest and blocked the minister from leaving his vehicle. They asked Kibanzanga to leave the venue, saying they are ready to shade blood to protect their votes.

“Am willing to die if we can’t have fairness in this exercise,” one supporter was heard shouting. Alex Kadenge, one of the voters warned the minister against using his clout to intimidate polling officials.

He asked the party leadership to take disciplinary against the minister, whose conduct he said has had questionable conduct throughout the elections. Bundibugyo District NRM party registrar, Robert Kifunga Aguma said no candidate is allowed at the tally centre.

The Minister’s convoy drove out of the venue moments later with some of the voters following in hot pursuit. It took the minister’s security detail to shoot in the air to disperse the mammoth crowd.

Swaibu Taban, the Bundibugyo District Police Commander, says they will deploy more personnel to ensure the situation is contained. “So far the situation is good through with some observable challenges but we are getting in to arrest the situation before it gets out of hand,” the DPC said.

The Commission is expected to announce the results of the poll later in the day.

********

URN