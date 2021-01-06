VOTER EDUCATION: The role of the president

📌 Duties of the President include

✅ Head of state, Head of government, Commander in chief of Uganda Peoples

Defence Forces and Fountain of Honour;

✅ Take precedence over all persons in Uganda;

✅ Head of the Executive arm of Government. Executive authority is vested in the

President;

✅ Execute and maintain the Constitution and all other laws;

✅ Abide by, uphold and safeguard the Constitution and the laws of Uganda;

✅ Deliver to Parliament an address on the state of the nation at the beginning of

each session of Parliament;

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | While the debate rages on who is best suited to be president of Uganda, the official duties of country’s leader, according to the constitution, remain what they have been since independence in 1962, and are clearly outlined.

Subject to the provisions of the Constitution, the functions conferred upon the

President may be exercised by the President directly or indirectly through officers

subordinate to the President.

These are all contained in a Voter Education Handbook released last year, and relatedly, the Presidential Elections act. (see bottom)

The handbook was designed to assist voters, Election Officials and other stakeholders to understand the electoral process, enhance voters’ awareness and increase participation in the electoral process in order to promote good governance. The intended outcome of this effort is to ensure that voters are ready, willing and able to participate in the electoral process.

VOTER EDUCATION HANDBOOK (click HERE to read online)

Uganda Voter Education Hand… by The Independent Magazine

The PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS ACT, 2005 (click HERE to read online)

Uganda’s Presidential E… by The Independent Magazine