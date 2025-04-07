Vivo Energy Uganda strengthens supplier partnerships at annual conference

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda recently hosted its third annual Shell Select Suppliers Conference, underscoring the vital role of its suppliers in the continued success and growth of the Shell Select and Shop network.

The event focused on celebrating past achievements since the Covid-19 pandemic and exploring future collaborative opportunities.

Chief Commercial Officer Alinafe Mkavea highlighted the mutual benefits of Vivo Energy’s network expansion, emphasizing increased business and market reach for suppliers.

“The expansion of our network presents incredible opportunities for all of us. New sites mean increased business opportunities, greater incomes, and a more extensive market reach. “

“We are committed to ensuring that every new site is a thriving hub for both our fuel and non-fuel retail businesses. The company’s focus on automation to improve stock management, streamline transactions, and enhance service delivery was also highlighted as a key strategy for ensuring operational efficiency and a superior customer experience.”

The company also outlined its commitment to operational efficiency through automation and a superior customer experience.

Vivo Energy’s strategy includes upgrading existing stores, branding dealer-owned shops under the Shell Select banner for consistency, and expanding the Convenience Retail Coaches program to ensure high standards in compliance and merchandising.

Managing Director at Vivo energy Uganda, Joanita Menya Mukasa expressed deep appreciation for the suppliers’ dedication, noting their instrumental role in Vivo Energy’s consistent year-on-year growth.

“Your dedication and partnership have been instrumental in the continued success of Shell Select. Vivo Energy’s year-on-year growth has remained consistent compared to the previous year, a remarkable achievement that reflects the strong collaboration between Vivo Energy and its suppliers.”

“We take pride in our consistent performance and resilience. At Vivo Energy, our vision is clear – to be Africa’s leading and most respected energy business. But this vision extends beyond fuel. It encompasses the growth of our convenience retail business, making our Shell Select stores the go-to choice for convenience shopping.”

Looking ahead, Vivo Energy Uganda outlined strategic priorities focused on network expansion, diversifying retail offerings, and standardizing the customer experience across all Shell service stations, reinforcing its commitment to a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with its suppliers.