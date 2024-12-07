Vivo Energy Uganda partners with Room to Read to advance literacy and education for Ugandan children

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda, the company behind the distribution and marketing of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, has joined hands with Room to Read, a global nonprofit organisation focused on eliminating illiteracy and promoting gender equality.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance educational opportunities for schoolchildren across Uganda by improving access to learning resources, ensuring safe drinking water, and offering hands-on learning experiences. The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 and 4, which focus on promoting good health and well-being and ensuring inclusive, equitable quality education for all.

Valery Okecho, the Corporate Communications Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda, emphasised the importance of this partnership, stating: “Education is one of the most powerful tools we can offer to future generations, and we are delighted to partner with Room to Read to make a tangible impact in our communities.”

“We believe that providing school children with resources, safe water, and experiential learning opportunities aligns with our values and commitment to corporate social responsibility. Through our community investment, we hope to help bridge the literacy gap and empower the leaders of tomorrow.”

The Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, Joanita Mukasa Menya also commented on the significance of the initiative, saying: “Vivo Energy Uganda is proud to work alongside Room to Read, an organisation that shares our vision for a brighter, more literate future.

“Investing in education and health is not only beneficial for the individuals directly involved but also for the entire community, as it leads to better economic opportunities and improved well- being. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this partnership on schools and communities across Uganda.”

The partnership will include three core initiatives:

Donation of learning materials: Vivo Energy Uganda has committed an initial USD 1,000 to procure books for school libraries and support book distribution, enhancing access to vital learning materials for young readers in Uganda. This investment will help stock libraries in under-resourced schools and provide students with more opportunities to improve their learning.

Safe drinking water projects: Recognising the importance of hygiene and health in the learning environment, Vivo Energy will donate water filters to public schools in water-stressed regions to support safe water access. By reducing waterborne diseases, this initiative aims to promote a healthier school environment for thousands of students.

School educational visits to Shell service stations: Vivo Energy Uganda will host educational tours for school children, allowing students to learn first-hand about the setup and operations of Shell service stations. These visits will showcase the range of products offered, their uses, and the strict safety and quality standards maintained to ensure the highest levels of customer service.

Shell Kakumiro Road, a service station located in Mubende district, about 150 kilometres from Kampala city, hosted the first such visit for the students of St Bruno Buswera Primary School and Kibalinga Primary School recently.

These initiatives are aligned with Vivo Energy’s sustainability framework which focuses on three key pillars: access to education and promoting literacy, health, and renewable energy. As an organisation deeply rooted in Uganda, Vivo Energy is committed to creating lasting social and economic benefits for the communities it serves.

Dr Geetha Murali, CEO of Room to Read, shared, “Vivo Energy’s support helps Room to Read expand our work in Africa and equip schools with quality learning materials and environments.

We hope this partnership will ignite the love of learning in millions of children across Uganda.”

This partnership marks an exciting step forward in Vivo Energy Uganda’s commitment to sustainable community investment and reflects its dedication to earning the trust and respect of the communities it serves.