Vivo Energy Uganda introduces customer feedback platform, rewards ‘Cleanest’ Shell stations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda has this week announced a new innovative customer feedback platform.

“The customer feedback platform will revolutionise the way we get feedback from our valued customers at Shell stations across the country,” said Vivo Energy Uganda Retail Manager, Alvin Bamutire. Vivo Energy Uganda is the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda.

“Listening to our customers has always been a priority for us at Vivo Energy Uganda, and with this new platform, we aim to create a more interactive and accessible channel for our customers to share feedback so we can improve their experience at Shell,” said Bamutire.

The customer feedback platform is accessible at feedback.vivoenergyug.com, and offers an easy and direct channel for customers to share their thoughts with the company. “Additionally, for the utmost convenience, customers visiting our stations will find a QR code displayed on-site that they can scan to access the feedback platform instantly,” Bamutire added,

This feedback platform comes following the recognition of the top Shell stations in the Clean-up 100 initiative. The initiative, first launched in 2022, delivered significant improvements in the overall housekeeping of our retail network.

This time,Vivo Energy are taking it further, encompassing new parameters such as shop merchandising and stocking, product and campaign knowledge, and a more detailed audit across selected stations.

“Our main areas of focus will be cleanliness across the forecourt, service bay, shop, merchandising to brand standards, stock availability, and customer champion knowledge. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to promote consistent cleanliness, proper hygiene, and excellent customer service across our retail network.” said Bamutire, Retail Manager.

As of the end of June 2023, a total of 55 stations have already been audited, with the top 10 stations identified and re-audited. Among them, five stations have been selected for the prestigious 5-star awards, with Shell Muyenga standing out as the top site.

To celebrate and recognise the outstanding station, Vivo Energy Uganda will be awarding Shell Muyenga with a 5-star plaque placed at the station.

Speaking at the event, Vivo Energy Uganda’s Managing Director, Johan Grobbelaar, said “We believe in celebrating excellence and giving credit where it’s due. The 5-star plaque is a symbol of our appreciation for the hard work and dedication demonstrated by the top station.”

He added that, “Looking ahead, Vivo Energy Uganda is excited to kickstart phase 2 of the Clean-up 100 project and complete the audit of the remaining stations in the network. The company remains committed to its mission of delivering the highest standards of service and innovation to meet the evolving needs of its valued customers.”