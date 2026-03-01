Vivo Energy Uganda hosts Chinese business community for new year celebration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy welcomed prominent stakeholders and esteemed members of the Chinese business community in Kampala to mark the 2026 Chinese New Year and usher in the Year of the Horse — a symbol commonly linked to strength, advancement, and forward drive.

Celebrated for its themes of renewal, prosperity, and enduring partnerships, the Chinese New Year offered more than a cultural observance. The occasion served as a strategic forum for engagement, reflecting Vivo Energy Uganda’s commitment to sustained collaboration, institutional resilience, and shared commercial growth throughout 2026 and beyond.

The event convened senior executives from Vivo Energy Uganda, government officials, industry collaborators, and major clients spanning construction, manufacturing, transport, and infrastructure development.

Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, highlighted the strong ties between the company and the Chinese business community: “As we welcome the Year of the Horse, we draw inspiration from its representation of resilience, agility, and strength. Our partnerships are grounded not only in performance, but in trust, mutual respect, and common ambition. Vivo Energy Uganda is proud to stand with our partners as a dependable, long-term energy provider dedicated to powering your next move.”

Reaffirming the company’s role in driving commercial success, Menya emphasized Vivo Energy Uganda’s continued focus on dependable supply, operational excellence, and customer-focused solutions that enable expansion across Uganda’s industrial sectors.

Hans Paulsen, Executive Vice President East at Vivo Energy Group, who spoke about the Group’s broader innovation agenda: “At Vivo Energy, we go beyond supplying fuel — we invest in solutions that strengthen operational certainty and efficiency for our customers. Across our markets, digital tools such as VE-CEM (Continuous Equipment Monitoring) deliver real-time visibility into fleet and equipment performance, supporting predictive maintenance, minimizing unexpected downtime, and reducing overall operating costs.

He added that this reflects “our evolving value proposition — providing not only energy, but also smart tools that enable businesses to operate more efficiently and competitively. For our partners in Uganda, this translates into tangible support for reliability and long-term growth.”

On behalf of the Chinese business community, Huang Tao of Wagagai Mining Uganda Limited expressed appreciation for the collaborative spirit of the event: “Chinese enterprises in Uganda prioritize stability, local expertise, and partners who appreciate commercial realities. Vivo Energy Uganda has shown consistency and responsiveness aligned with our operational requirements. As we expand our investments, partnerships of this nature give us confidence to pursue sustainable, long-term development.”

By hosting the engagement in the spirit of renewal and mutual respect that characterizes the Chinese New Year, Vivo Energy Uganda reinforced its dedication to meaningful partnership, cultural appreciation, and shared value creation.

As 2026 progresses, the company remains committed to providing innovative, efficient, and reliable energy solutions that help businesses accelerate advancement — powering their next move.