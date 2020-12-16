Vivo Energy rewards boda rider in its Shs300m promo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda has handed over the first of its 15 motorbikes to a lucky winner in the ongoing “Wangula nga Kapo” promotion that will see over 40,000 boda riders rewarded with up to Shs 300m worth of prizes.

The promotion is part of the “Shell Advance Kapo W’ekibuga” campaign that seeks to recognize, appreciate and reward boda boda riders for the role they play in many peoples’ lives across the country.

The motorbike was handed over to John Walakira, a boda boda rider operating in Kyengera, a Kampala suburb on Masaka road after emerging the grand prize winner in the first of 12 weekly draws.

Alex Tusingwire, the Vivo Energy Lubricants brand manager said the promotion is aimed at appreciating and rewarding the boda boda riders, whilst highlighting their overall importance in communities.

“…they get us to work on time, take our kids to school, offer delivery services and keep millions of Ugandans going on their daily hustles,” Tusingwire said. The promotion continues for the next 11 weeks.

It is running across more than 170 participating outlets including 73 Shell service stations and over 100 independent motorbike garages.