VISAS: Over 200 Ugandan Muslims to miss 2025 Haj

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 200 Ugandan Muslims will miss this year’s pilgrimage to Mecca after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia closed the issuance of Hajj visas on May 25, 2025, leaving dozens of intending pilgrims stranded. In a communication to Hajj leaders dated 27th May 2025, the Uganda Bureau of Hajj Affairs confirmed that efforts to secure visas for at least 200 Muslims from various Hajj offices had failed.

The bureau has advised affected individuals not to proceed to the airport, warning that unauthorized travel attempts may lead to chaos or possible legal implications for group leaders. “This is regrettable. We tried all avenues to secure them [visas] but in vain,” read part of the letter signed by Secretary General Hussein Twaib Bogere. He urged leaders to communicate clearly with affected pilgrims and coordinate travel only for those with valid visas.

The development has also had a financial ripple effect. Ethiopian Airlines, one of the major carriers for Ugandan pilgrims, has issued a notice requesting an additional $153 per person from travelers. The increment follows a drop in the number of confirmed passengers, from 534 to 425, after 109 visa applicants were denied entry permits to the kingdom.

In a letter addressed to Sheikh Zakaria Kyewalyanga, Chairman of the Uganda Bureau of Haj Affairs, Ethiopian Airlines’ Uganda Area Manager, Bethlehem Fisseha, cited operational charter shortfalls as the reason for the fee adjustment. “We kindly request your assistance in collecting the additional amount to ensure the continuation of agreed-upon services,” wrote Fisseha.

The Bureau has called on Haj leaders to accept and cooperate with officially appointed coordinators to ensure smooth travel and minimize confusion at Entebbe International Airport. They also cautioned travelers to beware of conmen at the airport who may mislead clients during this time.

Despite the setbacks, the Bureau extended well wishes to those who successfully secured visas, praying for an accepted pilgrimage (Hajj Mabruur).

