Vipers SC sack winless head coach Bianchi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC have sacked their Spanish-Brazilian coach Roberto Luiz Bianchi Pelliser alias Beto Bianchi.

The Club which signed Bianchi in January announced the new development on Thursday is a communication on the Club website.

“Vipers Sports Club announces that the contract of head Coach Beto Bianchi has been terminated with immediate effect. “The club would like to thank Bianchi for his tireless efforts during his time at the club and wish him success in his future endeavours,” said the communication.

He leaves the club after managing it for seven games but failed to register a single win, and also Vipers failed to score a single goal since his arrival on 10th January 2023.

Bianchi over took over Vipers barely a month after the Kitende-based club parted ways with their former head coach Roberto Oliveira alias Robertinho who later joined Tanzanian powerhouse Simba SC.

His biggest task was to guide Vipers SC through the lucrative group stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, but he failed with the losing three matches and drawing one.

In the Uganda Premier League, Bianchi joined the club when it was sitting third on the table with 27 points in 14 games behind KCCA FC and BUL FC, but he leaves the club when it has dropped to the 4th position with 28 points.

He joins a growing list of foreign managers who have worked with Vipers SC including Roberto Oliviera, Javier Martinez, and Miguel Duarte Da Costa.

***

URN

***

RELATED STORY