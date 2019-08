VIDEO: Is the NSSF Amendment Bill 2019 targeting workers’ savings?

Kampala, Uganda | VIDEOS NTV UGANDA | The NSSF Amendment Bill that is now in parliament is a big win for members, as they will be able to take home more at the end, and will enable NSSF management offer more benefits such as housing, unemployment, education, among others. NSSF MD Richard Byarugaba explains in this interview.