VIDEO: Doctors reject PM Rugunda’s assurances, start strike

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA | The President of the Uganda Medical Workers Association, Dr. Ekwaro Obuku on Monday said that Doctors at public hospitals countrywide have begun their strike over low pay and poor working conditions.

He made the comments as Doctors under their umbrella body, the Uganda Medical Association met at the National referral hospital, Mulago over the impending strike action.

Among the Doctors’ list of demands are enhanced allowances, including for overtime, housing, transport, medical risk, and retention. If their demands are met, an intern Doctor would earn Shs8.5million as opposed to the current Shs960,000 before tax. A senior consultant would earn about shs.48m from the current shs.3.4m.

The Doctors also rejected the Prime minister Ruhakana Rugunda’s plea that they should wait for the salary review commission, insisting that they can only do that when they have an assurance on how much they will earn.