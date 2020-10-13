Vet doctor arrested for distributing contaminated meat

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Soroti has arrested a veterinary doctor, a police officer, and a driver for distributing meat which is unfit for human consumption. The meat was found in a motor vehicle Reg. No. UAM 699-H which was travelling from Moroto to Serere District.

East Kyoga police spokesperson David Mudong told URN that the Motor vehicle was intercepted after a tip-off that five cows which had been declared diseased and recommended for destruction in Moroto, had been transported to Teso.

In the aftermath, the Soroti District veterinary doctor Kokus Olupot was called to inspect the animals, which he subsequently declared unfit for human consumption. But Police received information that the meat had found its way into the butchery.

According to initial investigations, Dr Olupot and a police officer identified as Simon Oluk, a detective constable attached to Soroti Central Police Station, connived with unscrupulous traders to allow the meat into the butchery.

“We are holding the veterinary officer, Dr Olupot and our own Oluk, to help police to investigate how meat found not fit for human consumption was sent into the market,” Mudong said, adding that police is wondering how Dr Oluk turned around to sanction the sale, after confirming that the meat was unfit for human consumption.

Mudong said. He added that a general inquiry File has been opened to ascertain circumstances under which the meat of the five slaughtered cows got into the market.

********

URN