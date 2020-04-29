Vegetable farmers in Kitgum cash in amidst Covid-19 lockdown

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vegetable farmers in Kitgum district have remained relevant in business despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

The government declared a national lockdown nearly a month ago as one of the measures to curb the spread of the virus.

In Manwoko village, Labongo Amida sub-county, more than 100 farmers undertaking vegetable farming are continuing to cash in on their agricultural products despite the lockdown.

The farmers began farming last year on a 17 hectares’ land using an irrigation scheme set up by the government at the tune of 100 million shillings to boost agricultural productivity in the district. They deal in green pepper, tomatoes, onions and watermelon.

Fiona Sunday Aciro, 16, one of the youngest farmers of Ribe Aye Teko group says they have so far made a profit of shillings 3 million from selling tomatoes during the lockdown. The S.3 student of Amida Seed Secondary school says the lockdown has given them opportunities to make quick sales with limited competitions from other farmers.

According to Aciro, the majority of sales have been to vendors within Kitgum markets and neighbouring districts of Pader and Lamwo.

She notes that she has so far saved 200,000 shillings as proceeds from tomatoes sales which she intends to use it for clearing her second term school fees.

Janet Akiyo, of Lacan Deg Cac whose members ventured into green paper growing says they have been able to make more than 2 million shillings from selling in the past three weeks alone.

She says unlike other women who have no source of income due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, their group members can take care of their families.

“We are making good sales, we are not being stopped from selling green paper by the local authorities because we stop early. Our group has no problem, the members are happy, we appreciate the government for this project and call for more support. Currently, we have made sales of more than 2 million shillings,”

She notes that she plans to use profits from selling green vegetable to pay for her children school fees.

Paska Lam, another member of Lacan Deg Cac says although she isn’t yet decided on what to use her money for once divided among members, she plans to buy a bull, constructing a house and paying for her children school fees.

“If we divide this money among the group members, I intend to use it for buying a cow, pay school fees for my children or invest it and later construct a house. We are continuing with sales and also harvesting green paper, we shall sit down and see how to share the money so that each member can plan accordingly.” She says.

Vinci Okello, a farmer at the irrigation scheme however says despite the success being registered from vegetable farming, the members have also suffered significant loss from pest that attacked tomatoes.

Wilson Nyeko, the Labongo Amida sub-county LCIII chairperson lauded the women and encouraged locals to embrace farming especially during this coronavirus disease pandemic.

******

URN