UWEC unveils pair of tigers at Entebbe zoo

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & XINHUA | Uganda on Wednesday unveiled a pair of tigers at the Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC) in Entebbe.

James Musinguzi, the executive director of UWEC said the animals, a male and a female, were from a South African partner zoo.

They arrived in the country on March 7 and have since been under the watch of the veterinary team at UWEC.

Musinguzi, at the media launch, said the animals will be transferred to their specialized exhibit next week and would be ready for the public to see.

The specialized exhibit has been made suitable to mimic their habitat.

“Tigers naturally occur in the wild in Asia. In Africa, they only appear in zoos and captive settings,” Musinguzi said, noting that UWEC will be the only place in Uganda to see the animals.

“Seeing, hearing and smelling the tiger up close for the first time, can be an unforgettable experience,” he said.

Tigers are globally listed as “Endangered” on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

We are delighted to welcome the largest member of the cat family, the tiger, back to Uganda.

Seeing, hearing, and smelling a tiger up close for the first time can be an unforgettable experience which, for Ugandans, is only possible at the Entebbe Zoo. #TigersInUG pic.twitter.com/Fu9J2rzdpA — UWEC (@UWEC_EntebbeZoo) November 25, 2020