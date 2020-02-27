UWA to resume electric fencing around Queen Elizabeth National Park

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA is set to revive the erection of an electric fence on the 21 Kilometer stretch along Kasese-Kikorongo around Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The pilot project is under the low solar powered electric fencing intervention in major human-wildlife conflict hotpots. The project was halted in January in areas with high a degree of flash-floods and rains due to heavy rains.

Pontious Nzuma, the Chief warden Queen Elizabeth National Park, says they are set to continue with the work in a few days’ time. He says some sections will be erected to cross rivers and landscapes characterised by hard underlying rocks.

According to Nzuma, all the necessary resources are in place, adding that they will utilize the current dry spell to cover farming communities in the shortest time possible. He disclosed that they will have opened up community routes to ease the movement of machinery by the end of this week.

He says they are optimistic of a renewed relationship between wildlife and local communities once the fence is completed.

Nzuma explains that the fencing which has begun with hot spots is meant to cover the entire park boundaries adjacent to farming communities in Kasese, Rubiririzi and Kamwenge districts in the long run.

Gabriel, a local farmer in Muhokya, who lost four acres of banana plantation and an acre of vanilla to game animals, is optimistic of improved production once the fencing is complete.

Despite losing his capital, Gabriel says he will invest more money in the business once there is improved safety.

Asina Thungu, a local farmer in Rutooke village in Muhokya sub county lost her two acres of cotton and has resolved not to plant again. Her prayer is that UWA completes the fencing since they have repeatedly promised to compensate them in vain.

Ibrahim Kyalimpa, a resident of the same area wonders why UWA started the fencing from Kilembe, which isn’t inhibited. He says he will only return to commercial agriculture once he is sure there is no animal will invade his garden.

The solar powered fence is jointly financed by the Ministry of Tourism and Space for Giants, a Kenya-based charity, which works with local communities to prevent human-wildlife conflict.

