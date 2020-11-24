UWA starts removing marabou stork nestlings from parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA has started relocating the marabou storks and egrets from the precincts of Parliament. This follows concern from Members of Parliament that the birds have become a nuisance and could spread zoonotic diseases.

The move follows a plea by State Minister for Mineral Development Sarah Opendi earlier in September, to the Parliamentary Commission to get rid of marabou storks around the precincts of Parliament saying they pause a health threat to the MPs.

Although conservationists have rejected the move to have the birds relocated, UWA on Tuesday morning started the process of removing the birds.

The UWA rescue team, equipped with birdcages, a crane from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), ascended on the trees picking the nestlings of the marabou stork and the egrets, and destroying the nests.

The big birds fled the area while others shifted to the parliament gate buildings while others migrated to the nearby trees.

The process which started at 10:00 am however was not concluded as the KCCA crane could not reach some of the trees due to the designs of the compound of Parliament. The relocation will continue on Friday.

The rescue team on site collected a handful of eggs that will be taken to UWEC and a few nestlings of the marabou storks and egrets have been rescued.

According to Vanice Mirembe, the Officer in Charge of Problem Animals says that they will take the nestling and destroy the nests hoping that the birds will go.

There are an estimated 10,000 marabou storks in Kampala alone and are instrumental in clearing garbage especially carcasses. Marabou stocks are also largely found in the Rwenzori area.

URN