UWA installs 71km electric fence at Murchison Falls National Park

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has installed 71 kilometers of electric fencing around Murchison Falls National Park to mitigate human-wildlife conflict in the districts of Nwoya, Masindi, Buliisa, and Kiryandongo. These areas have been particularly affected by frequent invasions of wild animals into communities.

Uganda Radio Network (URN) has learned that 46.5 kilometers of fencing have been completed in Nwoya, 10 kilometers in Buliisa, with 22 kilometers still pending installation in the same district. Additionally, Masindi will have 10 kilometers fenced, while Kiryandongo has been allocated 28 kilometers.

Wilson Kagoro, the Warden for Community Conservation at Murchison Falls National Park, stated that the initiative aims to prevent wildlife from straying into human settlements, where they pose a threat to lives and livelihoods. He noted that the electric fence will help address the growing human-wildlife conflicts that have led to loss of lives, destruction of property, and economic hardships, particularly in Buliisa District. He emphasized that the project seeks to protect both communities and wildlife, especially Uganda’s iconic lion population.

By establishing clear boundaries, UWA hopes to foster peaceful coexistence between humans and animals while preserving biodiversity. Kagoro explained that the initiative is part of a broader effort to mitigate conflict risks and protect Uganda’s rich biodiversity. He said the fence is expected to reduce the frequency of human-wildlife encounters, safeguard wildlife populations, and support the livelihoods of communities living near the park.

Kamanda Kabagambe, the LC3 Chairperson for Buliisa Sub-County, has urged UWA to expedite the fence installation to prevent further destruction by elephants and buffaloes. He noted that although UWA has begun the process, it is taking too long to complete, and in the meantime, elephants continue to wreak havoc in communities.

Residents living near Murchison Falls National Park have long protested against the frequent invasions of wild animals, which have resulted in deaths and widespread crop destruction. In February 2025, a tragic incident occurred when a 53-year-old woman, Eunice Kutegeka of Kigoya village, was killed by an elephant while collecting firewood near her home.

Her four-year-old grandson, Robert Niwagaba, suffered critical injuries to the face, back, chest, and buttocks and was rushed to Buliisa General Hospital for treatment. In July 2024, farmers in Buliisa Sub-County staged a protest at the sub-county headquarters, demanding compensation for crops lost, injuries sustained, and lives lost due to wild animal attacks.

Since 2022, at least 18 people have been killed and numerous others injured by elephants and buffaloes in Buliisa District alone. In August 2022, more than 1,000 residents from over 20 villages neighboring the park, including Butiaba, Buliisa, Ngwedu, Biiso, and Buliisa Town Council, petitioned UWA for urgent intervention. They reported massive destruction of cassava, maize, beans, sweet potatoes, and bananas by wild animals.

The petitioners demanded that UWA construct an electric fence around Murchison Falls National Park to prevent further invasions and compensate residents for lost crops and injuries caused by wild animals. The electric fence initiative marks a significant step in addressing long-standing human-wildlife conflicts.

However, community leaders insist that the process must be completed swiftly to prevent further loss of life and livelihoods. UWA has assured residents that the installation will continue as planned, with additional security measures being explored to protect both people and wildlife.

