UWA cautions tourists as Karamoja seasonal rivers start flooding

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has advised tourists interested in visiting Karamoja wildlife-protected areas to be careful as they cross the flooded seasonal rivers in the sub-region.

James Okware, the senior warden in charge of Pian, Upe and Matheniko Bokora game reserves says that most of the rivers in the region are starting to flood with high, fast-running water that might sweep away tourists as they attempt to cross

He said that Karamoja seasonal rivers always become full whenever it rains and the speed that the water runs in the rivers is too high for anyone’s safety.

Parts of Karamoja have for the last one week been receiving heavy rainfall that has flooded some rivers and it is threatening to displace some families.

The rains have already damaged many access roads that link Karamoja to other districts, especially in Bugisu region.

Pascal Lokol, one of the tour guides in Nakapiripirit said they always keep interacting with their tourists and give them updates whenever there’s insecurity or heavy rains.

“We are in touch with some of the tourists especially those who book with our tour company,” he said.

Paul Lokol, the district chairperson Nabilatuk has also advised farmers to take advantage of this rain and plant food.

“We should utilise this rain because I am sure if our people could be supported, they will produce enough food,” he said.

*****

URN