USEA, Node Group sign strategic PR partnership to amplify alumni-led development.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | U.S. Exchange Alumni Network Uganda (USEA) has signed a strategic public relations partnership with Node Group in a move aimed at strengthening communication, visibility and stakeholder engagement around alumni-led initiatives in innovation, leadership and civic transformation.

The agreement positions Node Group as USEA’s communications partner, with responsibility for providing professional public relations support, including strategic media planning, press coordination, event publicity, project implementation support and overall communications management.

USEA is a national network of more than 6,000 alumni of U.S. government-funded exchange programmes. The organisation brings together professionals applying skills and experience gained in the United States to drive impact across sectors such as leadership and governance, entrepreneurship, education, health, media and civil society.

The partners said the collaboration is anchored in a shared view that effective communication is central to advancing development, inclusion and civic engagement. Through the partnership, USEA and Node Group aim to strengthen brand visibility, attract strategic partnerships and contribute to national conversations on innovation and community transformation.

Commenting on the partnership, Node Group Chief Executive Officer Ian Rumanyika said the collaboration aligns the firm with purpose-driven initiatives shaping Uganda’s future.

“This partnership amplifies USEA’s legacy while reinforcing Node Group’s commitment to visionary, purpose-driven initiatives,” Rumanyika said. “By joining forces, we are plugging our brand into the collective heartbeat of Uganda’s most daring visionaries.”

USEA President Blessing Immaculate Owomugisha said the partnership would play a critical role in advancing the organisation’s regional expansion plans.

“Our mission at USEA is to champion sustainable community transformation led by Ugandans who have benefited from U.S. exchange and education programs. These alumni were selected based on their impactful work across Uganda’s five regions and continue to lead change in diverse sectors,” she said.

“As we embark on establishing Community Resource Centers across the regions to support community learning and development, Node Group’s amplification will be instrumental in attracting the right partners and strengthening stakeholder engagement across Uganda and beyond.”

The U.S. Embassy in Uganda welcomed the partnership, noting its potential to scale the impact of alumni initiatives.

Kato Chrysestom, Alumni Coordinator at the U.S. Embassy in Uganda, said that partnerships like this are critical in ensuring that the impact of U.S. exchange alumni is visible, sustained, and scalable.

“USEA continues to demonstrate how alumni networks can be powerful drivers of development, and strategic communication partnerships such as this one with Node Group will help extend that impact even further.”