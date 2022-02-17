USA sees rise in intimidation of public officials

Washington, US | Xinhua | A nationwide rising wave of threats to public officials has sparked concern in the United States, a Reuters report said Tuesday.

Reuters said it documented more than 220 terroristic threats and hostile messages through contacts and interviews with 33 board members across 15 U.S. states and a review of threatening and harassing messages obtained from school officials or through public records requests.

The report said that such intimidation messages are “ignited by roiling controversies over policies on curtailing the coronavirus, bathroom access for transgender students and the teaching of America’s racial history.”

Regarding complaints of school officials worrying about personal security, the report said they are part of a rising national wave of threats to public officials, including election officials and members of Congress.