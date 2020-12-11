US warns Uganda as officials from other countries are sanctioned

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The United States of America (USA) says it is closely paying attention to the actions of individuals who seek to impede the democratic processes in Uganda in the run-up to the 2021 elections.

In a press statement released on Thursday, the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that the United States expects its partners to live up to their obligations to hold free and fair elections. Ugandans will go to the polls on January 14, 2021, to elect a president, Members of Parliament and local government leaders.

Pompeo’s statement comes after Congressman Eliot L. Engel wrote to him and the Secretary US Department of Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin calling for sanctions on Ugandan military and Police officers for allegedly brutalizing Ugandans. They referred to the death of up to 50 people during riots that were sparked off by the arrest of Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

The security officials listed by Engel include Gen. Peter Elwelu, the Commander of Land Forces, Maj. Gen. James Birungi, Commander of the Special Forces Command, Maj. Gen. Don William Nabasa, former Commander of the Special Forces Command, Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho, the commandant of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Maj. Gen. Steven Sabiiti Muzeyi, the Deputy Inspector of General of Police, Frank Mwesigwa, Commissioner of Police and Col. Chris Serunjogi Ddamulira, the Director of Crime Intelligence in the Uganda Police Force.

Although no sanctions have yet been announced on the said Ugandans, Pompeo announced the sanctioning of 17 governments officials and their spouses from China, El Salvador and Jamaica among others for rights violation.

One of the persons sanctioned is Chief Huang Yuanxiong of the Xiamen Public Security Bureau Wucun Police Station for his role in gross violations of human rights in Xiamen who is associated with severe violations of religious freedom of Falun Gong practitioners by detaining and interrogating Falun Gong practitioners for practising their beliefs.

About Uganda, Pompeo says that they are paying close attention to the actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process and will not hesitate to consider serious consequences for those responsible for election-related violence and repression. He has also called upon the Ugandan government to create a safe environment for civil society and non-governmental organizations to undertake election training and monitoring.

“Repeated violence and excessive use of force by security forces are deeply troubling. We urge the government to ensure the safety of all candidates, respect the right of peaceful assembly of all Ugandans, and ensure that election authorities and security forces act impartially.” Pompeo says

Government Spokesperson Ofwono Opondo says that they have not received official communication from the USA in regards to the proposal to sanction the officers. Ofwono Opondo blames the move to sanction the officers on some people’s intention to tarnish Uganda’s image. Former IGP Gen Kale Kayihura is among those sanctioned for violating human rights by the USA. He was sanctioned in 2019.

********

URN