US set to turn Africa into battle arena for resources

HARARE | TASS | The updated US National Security Strategy, published on December 5, shows Washington’s determination to turn Africa into a geo-economic battleground, Zimbabwe’s government newspaper, The Herald, wrote.

US plans with regard to Africa are concerning, the newspaper says. The updated strategy shows that Washington’s policy on the continent has undergone a serious review.

According to The Herald, the US intends to be capable of “harnessing Africa’s abundant natural resources” with prospects “for a good return on investment, including the energy sector and critical mineral development.”

From Africa the US wants minerals, energy access and influence, mainly to counter China, the paper added.

It described the US document as a “detailed, confirmed, and integrated roadmap by the US to achieve its goals in Africa.”