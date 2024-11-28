US Ambassador calls for dialogue ahead of 2026 general elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The United States Ambassador to Uganda William Popp has said dialogue is the only way to build a peaceful and democratic Uganda.

Speaking on Wednesday at Sheraton Hotel Kampala at the human rights convention organized by Chapter Four, a human rights nongovernment organization with support from USAID and East-West Management Institute, Popp said as the country heads into 2026 when another general election is going to be held, it’s important for citizens to come together to chart a way forward for the country. “It is important as we look towards 2026, to continue to support these open dialogues that are essential to any peaceful stable and prosperous country,” Popp said.

He added that he welcomed a commitment from the government and other stakeholders to ensure that Ugandans solve their differences through dialogue and not confrontation.

Popp called on the government to protect people’s rights that are enshrined in the constitution. He said this is the only way to build a country that is stable and peaceful. “Among the most important rights enshrined in the Ugandan constitution, is the right to freedom of assembly, and association and also where civil society organizations can register and freely carry out their legitimate human rights advocacy. It is also essential to have a free and independent media in which journalists can access information in the public interest share it with citizens and report on it without fear. Every person requires equal treatment under the law,” Popp said.

The American ambassador also denounced the trial of civilians in military courts saying this doesn’t reflect a fair and just trial. There have been numerous challenges against trying civilians in military courts. The constitutional court has already numerously pronounced itself on the matter ruling that, that the act is unconstitutional. However, for several years now, the Supreme Court has yet to make its pronouncement on the matter after the government appealed the decisions.

Currently, the General Court Martial is trying supporters of the opposition political party the National Unity Platform. Also being tried in the military court martial is Dr Kizza Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya both of whom were kidnapped in Kenya and charged for possessing military equipment and conspiring against the security of Uganda.

Meanwhile, Popp also highlighted the role played by human rights defenders as essential for progress. “The cause of human rights is not without significant cost to those who advocate for them. Some of the rights we take for granted today such as the right to self-determination or women’s rights to participate in politics have taken decades and some cases centuries to achieve. In this struggle for human rights, advocates have always faced intimidation, financial pressures, emotional strains and even violence some of them have sacrificed their lives. The work of human rights advocates is not about any specific court case or regulation and even a particular violation it is rather a much broader effort. Every case you take every right you protect, every argument that you make to protect the process, freedom and human dignity is helping to build a future where every citizen realizes his full potential and contributes meaningfully to the society and the country,” Popp said.

Nicholas Opio, the Executive Director for Chapter Four said the government should stop seeing human rights defenders as enemies but rather as partners in development. “Human rights are critical for peaceful and democratic societies and human rights defenders are partners in a peaceful society. Human rights are at the core value of our development agenda. We are development partners, not security concerns. We are peaceful lawful actors who love this country dearly,” Opio said.

He called on the government to entrench the habit of accountability as is the only way that impunity will be ended in Uganda. He said for too long, the government has looked away when gross human rights violations have been committed and this has in turn led to more violations.

URN