Urchick: Peace across the world is possible

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The President of Rotary International, Stephanie Urchick says that peace is possible in all countries and that this is of great importance to the Rotary Organization.

Urchick was speaking during a Peace Symposium at Makerere University, where a group of students graduated from the Rotary Peace Center.

The Rotary Peace Centre at the University is the first in Africa. Currently, the Organization has seven peace centers in various locations around the world and these centers train change-makers devoted to peace-building, conflict prevention, and transformation.

“I am thrilled about peace-building,” said Urchick. “We are peace-builders, not peace-breakers. Those projects that we do create the necessary conditions and each of you, peace fellows, are going back to your areas and you are making the difference with the societal change initiatives you presented to me. Incredible, remarkable, one word to describe them all, wow. You make me proud to be a Rotarian.”

She noted that the peace fellows who have completed their training at Makerere University are among the 1,800 or more graduates who are going around the world and creating remarkable programs that are changing the world because they are creating essential ways for peace to permeate society.

“I am so delighted that I am here today. This is the fourth peace center that I have been able to visit. In the Spring, I will be visiting our Center in Sweden, and next month, we are opening our new peace center in Istanbul. Peace-building is something that I talk about frequently, as something important to Rotary,” Urchick added.

Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, the Makerere University Vice Chancellor applauded the the Rotary Peace Center for marking five years in existence and also celebrated the 10th Cohort of students who have graduated this year.

He noted that so far, the University has passed out 169 fellows from 46 countries.

“No institution understands the importance of peace more than an academic institution, because academic institutions are created to spur societal transformation,” said Prof. Nawangwe.

“The absence of peace therefore means that the academic institutions cannot work and cannot do what they are expected to do to contribute to peace. And I think this is very clear when we look at what is happening around the World now. For example, the Universities in Sudan are now closed and the students are not studying, and the effects on society are going to be grave for a long time.”

The Vice Chancellor noted that Makerere University understands very well the importance of peace and that they have been working around the subject of peace through the institution’s Peace and Conflict Resolution Department.

The went on: “The Rotary Center is doing a wonderful job and I would want to take this opportunity to once again, thank the Rotary Foundation for giving us the opportunity and privilege to host the only Peace Center on the African Continent. I would like to assure you that Makerere University is a vibrant university, but the introduction of the Rotary Peace Center here has been a kind of blood transfusion in the University. We are now much more energized than before to contribute to the transformation of humanity.”

Nawangwe noted that the Rotary Peace Center has brought to Makerere University practically all the continents of the world for a very good reason to pursue peace.

“We are working on very serious issues that are affecting our region,” he further explained. “Our region is the worst affected by climate change, our region has the largest number of conflicts per capita. We are therefore obliged to contribute to ensuring that the people in this region continue to live in peace through a meaningful life by working on issues like food security, dealing with emerging diseases, tackling all the other effects of climate change, and of course working on issues that maintain peace.”

Past Rotary Foundation Trustee, Geeta Manek, presented a Key Note Address titled “Collaborative Peace Building for Societal Transformation.” She encouraged Rotarians in Uganda and the Peace Fellows to remain steadfast to the Organization’s mission and support the Rotary Peace Centre and peace activities through contributions, talent, and their treasure to the Rotary Foundation.

“The magic begins at Rotary, advocate for peace-building initiatives in our communities, and most importantly, let us continue to embody the core values of Rotary in our daily lives,” she said. “Peace is the bedrock to human progress and prosperity. Peace is the key to unlocking the potential of individuals and communities. Peace is that guided light that offers solace, it offers security, it offers a genuine path of reconciliation.”

Urchick, the second woman to serve as president of Rotary International, arrived in Uganda on Sunday night for a week-long visit aimed at showcasing and deepening the organization’s impact in the country.

The Uganda visit is part of Urchick’s African Magic Tour 2025, which will cover five countries where Rotary, one of the world’s largest service organizations, is making enormous impact.

Urchick’s arrival in Uganda marks the first stop of her journey, which will also take her to Kenya, Senegal, Tunisia, and Egypt before her return to Evanston, USA, Rotary Headquarters on January 27, 2025.

Under the 2024-2025 Rotary International Theme, “The Magic of Rotary,” President Stephanie’s visit aims to celebrate the transformative power of Rotary while highlighting the critical role of partnerships in advancing peace, education, healthcare, and community development.

Rotary unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.4 million people of action from more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives at both local and international levels.

