URA struggling to control crowds at Busia customs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Revenue Authority- URA officials in Busia district are struggling to contain the huge number of traders and truck drivers seeking clearance and screening for Covid 19 at the One-Stop Border Post-OSBP.

Several people including clearing agents, money changers, truck drivers, mobile money operators and brokers among others operate around Busia customs. Majority of these people are operating their businesses normally despite the nationwide Covid 19 lockdown and have created congestion at the One-Stop Border Post.

To control the congestion, URA officials have created tracks to separate cargo truck drivers and ensure physical distancing to avoid the spread of Covid 19. Simon Esunget, the URA Busia Customs Supervisor, says they have deployed security to control people and ensure everyone is screened for coronavirus.

He explains that many people are still adamant at implementing the Covid 19 preventive measures issued by the Health Ministry.

Dr Willis Syongola, the Busia District Health Officer, says they are faced with a challenge of limited manpower to expedite testing at the Port health centre, saying the Health Ministry is yet to fulfill its commitment to deploy more health workers at the facility.

During her visit on Monday, the Local Government State Minister, Jeniffer Namiyangu condemned the congestion at the Busia One-Stop Border Post and tasked the district Covid-19 Taskforce, URA and health workers to up their act.

She also asked them to put much emphasis on cargo truck drivers who are now a threat to the country. About 20 truck drivers mainly comprising Kenyans, Tanzanians and Burundian nationals have tested positive for Covid 19.

URN