URA FC offloads Sam Simbwa, picks Masaba as interim Coach

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club URA FC has appointed Simeon Masaba as interim coach after parting ways with their former head coach, Sam Simbwa. The tax collectors reportedly failed to reach an agreement with Ssimbwa following the expiry of his contract after serving the club for three years.

Simbwa joined URA FC in 2018 replacing Paul Nkata. According to reports, Ssimbwa wanted more than Shillings 10million as monthly salary, which the tax body was reluctant to offer. Consequently, the four-time league champions agreed to part ways with Ssimbwa and appointed former Uganda Cranes center back Simeon Masaba as interim coach for an unspecified period

“Massa will be in charge of preparing the team ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup that begins next month. Masaba as a player spent an incredible 6 years at the club. Since his arrival at URA FC, he has been a fans favourite due to his hard work and professionalism,” reads a press statement from the club.

Adding that, “The club is in the process of recruiting a head coach and this will be announced in due course”. Masaba joined URA’s technical bench last year to deputize Simbwa. He earlier played for the same team for six years and captained the team for four years.

Prior to his appointment at URA Masaba deputized Livingstone Mbabazi at Onduparaka FC in 2018. URA FC finished second in the last edition of the Uganda Premier League with 57 points, one point away from Express FC, which won the league that ended prematurely because of the second wave of COVID-19.

Consequently, the local soccer governing body appointed URA to represent Uganda in the CAF Confederations Cup. This will be Masaba’s first time in full control of the Ndejje based team.

