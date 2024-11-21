UPDF, South Africa discuss military exchange program

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the South African National Defence Army have agreed to have a military training exchange program.

In the agreement that was reached in the meeting between Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his South African counterpart Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, in Entebbe, UDPF will be sending its troops for basic and advanced courses to South African as the latter also does the same.

“They [Gen Muhoozi and Gen discussed military affairs of mutual interest, building on the long history of cooperation between UPDF and South Africa, including military training exchange programs,” Col Deo Akiiki, deputy Army spokesperson said.

Gen Muhoozi attended the Executive National Security Program at South Africa’s National Defense College in 2012. Gen Maphwanya is the eighth military commander from Africa that Gen Muhoozi has met since he took over UPDF command in March this year.

The army commander Gen Muhoozi had met and discussed military cooperation among other countries Rwanda, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Qatar, and Mali.

“I welcome you to Uganda and this visit is very important for our two countries. I thank you for this visit and I assure you that Uganda is your home,” Gen Muhoozi said. The meeting between the two military principals was witnessed by Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Charles Okidi, Commander of Airforce, and Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba, Chief of Joint Staff.

Other top UPDF officers who attended the meeting between Gen Muhoozi and Gen Maphwanya include Maj Gen James Birungi, Chief of Defense Intelligence and Security former formerly Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Brig Gen Michael Nyarwa, Marines Commander.

