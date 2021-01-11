UPDF soldier kills five, injures four others critically

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda People’s Defense Force-UPDF soldier has shot dead five people and injured four others critically.

Lance Corporal Denis Omara, who is also deceased was recently deployed at the Local Defense Unit-LDU detach in Ganda village in Kyebando parish in Wakiso Sub County in Wakiso district.

Jacob Mukhwana, a medical officer who neighbours the LDU detach, says that Omara shot his victims following a misunderstanding with his colleagues. The dead include two LDUs, a police officer who had come for rescue and a woman in a vehicle.

Mukhwana says the LDUs often take alcohol and smoke drugs when they are idle, saying there is need for UPDF to put in place stringent measures to contain them.

Abdul Lubega, one of the residents says that he was at the place where the voter location slips are being distributed and heard gunshots.

Dan Mukisa, another resident says the incident is scary given the remaining days to the presidential elections. He wants the army to screen the mental state of its officers before giving them guns.

The UPDF 1st Infantry Division Commander, Major Gen Samuel Kawagga has confirmed the incident and regretted the incident.

