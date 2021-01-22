UPDF soldier arrested for shooting teenager to death in Pader

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Pader district are holding a UPDF soldier attached to Banabana Battalion in Kitgum for allegedly killing a teenage boy.

Private Michael Akena who was deployed to guard one of the project sites of National Water and Sewerage Corporation –NWSC in Acholi Bur sub county in Pader reportedly shot Charles Labeja aged 17, a resident of Acholi Bur sub county in Pader district in the stomach on Wednesday at around 2 pm.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson told URN in an interview that Akena shot and wounded the minor in the stomach after he suspected him of stealing an item from the site he was guarding.

He said the minor was rushed to Kitgum Government Hospital for treatment where he died on Friday morning.

Okema revealed that police rushed to the scene of the crime and recovered the gun registration number UPD 56 -155 499 87 with sixteen rounds of ammunition and nine cartridges, and that the suspect was arrested, taken to Acholi Bur police post but was later transferred to Pader central police station.

The shooting case was reported to Acholi Bur police post vide SD ref: 19/21/01/2021.

Murder is contrary to section 188 of the Penal Code Act and anybody convicted of murder is sentenced to death.

URN