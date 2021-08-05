UPDF retires 14 Generals, 604 senior and junior officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Commander in Chief, President Yoweri Museveni has today retired 14 Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF Generals and 590 other officers.

The most senior by rank is Gen Ivan Koreta. The 65-year-old four-star Gen Koreta joined armed forces in 1981 when Museveni and the group picked up guns to fight Dr Milton Obote’s government.

Gen Koreta trained as a soldier in Mozambique as a member of Front for National Salvation which was then a rebel group formed to topple off the leadership of President Idi Amin accusing him of being a dictator.

While fighting Dr Obote’s government, Museveni and the group formed a rebel group christened National Resistance Army where Koreta was a battalion commander. After capturing power in 1986, Koreta’s group was in charge of providing security along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

When NRA transformed into UPDF, Koreta held various positions that show him rise through the ranks. In his over 40 years’ military career, Koreta served as First Division commander, deputy director Internal Security Organisation- ISO, the first commandant of Senior Command and Staff College at Kimaka, chairman General Court Martial and Deputy Chief of Defence Forces.

The second-highest-ranking retired officers include three star Generals Lt Gen Pecos Onesmus Kuteesa and Lt Gen Jim Besigye Owoyesigyire. Lt Gen Kuteesa’s military service stretches way back to 1976 when he became a member of FRONASA which was another group formed to fight President Idi Amin.

Kuteesa joined FRONASA after completing S6 and was trained at Munduli military academy in Tanzania. After Amin was overthrown, Kuteesa was deployed to command Nakasongola military schools which he later deserted to join the NRA of Museveni to fight Dr Milton Obote government. Kuteesa once served as Museveni’s ADC and a member of parliament representing the Army.

Kuteesa was in 1994 voted to a member of the Constituent Assembly representing Kabula and the group was responsible for the establishment of the current Uganda Constitution 1995 even though it has severally been amended.

Lt Gen Jim Besigye Owoyesigyire was commander of AMISOM, a peacekeeping force in Somalia. Owoyesigyire also joined the armed forces in 1979 and his 42 years’ career has seen him serve in key military positions such as commander Air Force between 2005 and 2012, he had earlier served as a division commander for Field Artillery and was served as chairperson of a committee that shows the establishment of National Defence College, in addition to representing the Army in parliament between 2011 and 2016.

The retirees also include two-star Generals, Maj Gen Christopher Kazoora Murema, Maj Gen Moses Wadimba Ssentongo, Maj Gen Robert Rusoke and Maj Gen Innocent George Oula. Rusoke is the current overall supervisor of the Covid-19 joint security task force.

The one-star Generals who have also been retired include Brig-Gen Moses Kigongo, Brig-Gen Jacob Asiimwe, Brig-Gen Moses Shaban Lukyamuzi, Brig-Gen Muhammed Abiriga, Brig Gen John Araali Kasaija and Brig Gen Frank Kanyarutokye.

However, former Inspector General of Police, Gen Edward Kale Kayihura, Gen David Sejusa who had earlier been rumored to be on the list were not included. It is not clear whether the two applied for retirement or not.

URN