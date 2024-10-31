UPDF, Mali army sign military cooperation agreement to share intelligence

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has signed a military cooperation agreement with Malian Chief of General Staff, Maj Gen Oumar Diarra, to share intelligence and conduct join trainings.

Gen Muhoozi said the development demonstrates the growing partnership between Uganda and Mali, aimed at combating common security threats and promoting stability between the two African nations.

Gen Muhoozi and Maj Gen Diarra signed the military cooperation Wednesday at the SFC headquarters. “There is need to strengthening military-to-military cooperation and enhance the existing memoranda of understanding between our countries. Under the agreement, we shall collaborate on various defence initiatives, including joint training exercises, intelligence sharing, and capacity building among other areas,” Gen Muhoozi said.

Diarra was in June this year at SFC headquarters in Entebbe and later on attended the pass-out ceremony of cadet officers at Kaweweta where 19 Malian officers were part of the cohort.

Maj Gen Diarra said the cooperation is expected to boost the capabilities of both nations in addressing security challenges such as terrorism, insurgency, and transnational organized crime.

“I would to express my gratitude to Gen Muhoozi for hosting me and this cooperation agreement reaffirms our country’s commitment to this partnership. The signing of this military cooperation agreement marks a significant milestone in the efforts to strengthen our defence ties,” Maj Gen Diarra said.

The two hailed the agreement, emphasizing that it is significant for regional cooperation in ensuring peace and stability. Mali has had turbulent security and political periods in the recent past which even forced soldiers to overthrow President Aboubakar Keita.

Keita was accused by citizens of failing to decisively deal with terrorism groups like the Al-Qaeda and ISIL which had seized many parts of the country including conducting roadside bombings. The soldiers descended on a military base in Kati which was a stone throw distance from Mali’s capital Bamako where they detained most senior leaders, and seized weapons from the armoury.

All this happened as the locals who had spent weeks protesting against Keita leadership jubilated because he had failed to heed to calls for his resignation. Since then, Mali has been making military ties with countries a move seen as attempts to strengthen military might.

*****

URN